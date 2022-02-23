The fully owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi government-controlled energy holding company TAQA said the contract duration is set to cover a period of five years in total.

Under the terms of the contract, the scope of works includes — but is not limited to — fracturing, perforations, well testing, and coiled tubing services.

In addition, engineering and third-party services will also be provided under the agreement in an attempt to facilitate conventional gas wells related services.

“This award is inline with TAQA 2021 strategy to grow the business and capture more share of critical projects such as integrated Hydraulic Fracturing,” the statement said, citing CEO Khalid Nouh.

Founded in 2005, TAQA seeks to be a key player in the oil field services and equipment market.