Riyadh – Mubasher: Obeikan Glass Company will start the listing and trading of its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on Monday, 7 February.
The daily and static price fluctuation limits will be +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively, according to a recent bourse disclosure.
Obeikan Glass will be trading on Nomu under the symbol 9531, Tadawul noted.
