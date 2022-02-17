MADRID - Spain's public debt eased to 118.7% of gross domestic product last year from 120% in 2020, settling below the government's target of 119.5% and putting Spain back on a debt-reduction path after a sharp pandemic-induced rise.

"Economic growth especially in the second half of last year, together with the positive evolution of public revenues...has allowed the reduction of the public debt to GDP ratio to start already in 2021, which will intensify in the coming years," the Economy Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Bank of Spain data earlier showed the debt ratio at the end of December was also well below the 121.8% at the end of the third quarter.

Spanish debt spiked by almost 25 percentage points in 2020 as the government hiked public spending to contain the negative impact from COVID-19 restrictions on the economy, which slumped a record 10.8% in that year.

Fiscal rules requiring EU countries to cut debt below 60% of GDP and annual deficits to below 3% of GDP or face fines have been suspended due to the pandemic and are currently under discussion.

Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino has recently suggested that each EU member state should play a leading role in setting its own fiscal targets instead of having common goals defined by the bloc’s rules.

($1 = 0.8805 euros)

