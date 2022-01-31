MOSCOW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Sovecon, one of the leadingagriculture consultancies in Moscow, said on Monday that itraised its forecast for Russia's 2021/22 wheat exports by200,000 tonnes to 34.3 million tonnes.

It raised its estimate due to the current high pace ofexports and the rising ability of the Russian wheat to competeon the global market due to recent rally in global prices andthe weakening of the rouble currency against the dollar.

