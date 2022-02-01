(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

MELBOURNE - Sony has jumped into the cut-throat M&A game. The Japanese entertainment conglomerate on Tuesday agreed to buy U.S.-based developer Bungie, maker of the PC shooter hit “Destiny”. At $3.6 billion, the purchase price pales next to Microsoft’s $69 billion bid for Activision Blizzard and Take-Two Interactive Software’s $13 billion deal for Zynga, but indicates an acknowledgment that some bigger guns are required to stay competitive.

With Sony’s marketing and intellectual-property muscle behind it, Bungie should be able to expand. At the same time, while its “Halo” helped put Microsoft’s Xbox console on the map some two decades ago, Bungie doesn’t own the rights to the franchise; Microsoft does.

An autonomous streak is also cause for concern. About seven years after Microsoft bought Bungie, they parted ways in 2007 following a culture clash. A subsequent publishing agreement with Activision ended in 2019 amid tension. In an apparent nod to that restive past, Sony intends to leave Bungie an “independent” subsidiary. It’s an ambitiously hands-off approach in an increasingly competitive industry. (By Jeffrey Goldfarb)

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

(Editing by Antony Currie and Karen Kwok) ((SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: https://bit.ly/BVsubscribe))