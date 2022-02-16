Riyadh – Mubasher: Arabian Internet and Telecommunication Company (solutions) achieved net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 833 million in 2021, an increase of 18.6% from SAR 702 million a year earlier.

Revenues increased by 13.4% to SAR 7.81 billion last year, compared to SAR 6.89 billion in 2020, according to the consolidated financial results.

The earnings per share stood at SAR 6.94 in the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2021, versus SAR 5.85 in the year-ago period.

In a separate bourse disclosure, the company said its board recommended a cash dividend distribution equivalent to 40% of the capital for 2021.

solutions will pay SAR 4 per share as a dividend at a total value of SAR 475.20 million for 118.8 million eligible shares.

The eligibility and distribution dates will be announced later.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2021, the company recorded profits worth SAR 718 million, up from SAR 628 million in 9M-20.