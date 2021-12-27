ArabFinance: Egypts President Abdel Fattah El Sisi directed the government to count the number of unlicensed factories to consider legalized their status.

We need a construction movement, not registering violations and filing lawsuits, Sisi told Interior Minister Mahmoud Tawfiq and Trade and Industry Minister Nevine Gamea during the inauguration of several development projects in Upper Egypt governorates.

The government wants to give the investors licensed lots, linked with all the utilities, and a low-cost funding as well as helping them in marketing their production to support them till success

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said that the Interior Ministry takes legal actions against dozens of unlicensed factories on a daily basis, saying that he directed to legalize the conditions of such factories instead of taking legal measures against them.

After counting down the unlicensed factories, they should be relocated to the nearest industrial zone in Fayyoum or Beni Suef governorates with a full license.

Furthermore, the government should help in construction and development, and all of those wanting to work and manufacture in Egypt, Sisi added.

It is worth mentioning that the government has established 13 industrial zones and taken several measures to ease making businesses for investors, as it developed the infrastructure, and provided them with all the utilities, Sisi said, adding that the government would also help them in marketing their production.

The government has potentials to double that number of industrial zones, but it targets pushing forward these factories to start operations and productions.