The Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (RERD) has announced that during 2021, the real estate trading volume in the northern emirate recorded the highest value in four years.

The department’s annual report revealed that the volume of real estate transactions in the emirate amounted to a total of AED26.2 billion last year, said the statement from RERD.

The sector’s remarkable recovery is embodied in the launch and registration of several new real estate development projects aimed at meeting the needs and goals of those wishing to invest and reside in the emirate, given the diverse and stable social environment and the advanced urban diversity in Sharjah it stated.

RERD Director-General Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al Shamsi said the emirate has been actively participating in efforts and leading initiatives in the country aimed at restoring growth, resuming real estate movement, recovering real estate transactions, and increasing the volume of real estate trading.

He pointed out that based on the historical data of the volume of real estate trading in the emirate in terms of value, the rise in transactions reflects the level of rapid recovery and rebound in the volume of transactions in Sharjah’s real estate sector compared to the previous three years.

"The trading value of real estate transactions in 2021 increased by 64.9% compared to the same period the previous year, with February witnessing the highest trading value at a total of AED3.5 billion, followed by AED3.3 billion in December," noted Al Shamsi.

"These positive results can be attributed to the return of business to previous levels in the UAE and Sharjah, and to society’s adaptation to and natural coexistence with the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, the return of investor confidence in the real estate market in the emirate has been driven by the economic incentives and facilities launched by the Executive Council of the emirate in 2020," he noted.

Al Shamsi said with reference to the transactions report, the total volume executed during 2021 amounted to 84,238, an increase of 30.7% compared to the 64,459 transactions executed in 2020.

These results were due to the department’s efforts, despite the continuing effects of COVID-19, to ensure the completion of all transactions while ensuring the safety of employees and customers, he stated.

He further added that the department provided electronic services for some transactions, and that an appointment reservation system was established for visiting the department to complete transactions that required the presence of dealers.

The ownership certificate transactions led the way with a total of 46,715 transactions, followed by ownership deeds transactions, which witnessed an increase of 84.7% to reach a total of 22,622 transactions.

The rest of the transactions were distributed to 4,710 initial sales contract transactions, 3,216 mortgage transactions, 1,035 valuation transactions, in addition to a group of other miscellaneous transactions, with a total of 5,940 transactions, he added.