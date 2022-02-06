SHARJAH - The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has revealed the start of implementing a plan to increase the production of desalinated water in the Emirate of Sharjah by establishing a new desalination plant in Al Hamriyah to produce 90 million gallons per day, as part of the authority's strategy to sustain water and provide it for development projects and for future generations.

Essam Al Mulla, Director of the Water and Desalination Plants Department, explained that the authority signed a contract with a number of consultants and international houses of expertise to implement the station, noting that these studies take a year and a half and implementation is about 3 years, and the project is expected to be completed in 2026.

He added that seawater desalination meets 80 percent of the total water needs in the Emirate of Sharjah, and thus constitutes a major strategic resource, which is relied upon as a growing source of fresh water in the Emirate of Sharjah, while it depends on 5 percent of groundwater and 15 percent of incoming water.

