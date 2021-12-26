PHOTO
Riyad - Sumou Real Estate Company has inked a SAR 20.71 million construction contract to implement the first phase of the basic infrastructure works for the Souq Al-Nafe’ project located in Mecca.
Spanning over an area of 1.321 million square metres, the project will be executed under a 12-month contract signed with the contractor Saif aljanoub Contracting Company, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.
The contract is expected to have a positive impact on the company’s results and revenues following the completion of the project and leasing its components.
All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2021 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.