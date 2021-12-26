Riyad - Sumou Real Estate Company has inked a SAR 20.71 million construction contract to implement the first phase of the basic infrastructure works for the Souq Al-Nafe’ project located in Mecca.

Spanning over an area of 1.321 million square metres, the project will be executed under a 12-month contract signed with the contractor Saif aljanoub Contracting Company, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

The contract is expected to have a positive impact on the company’s results and revenues following the completion of the project and leasing its components.