RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has licensed a new payment financial technology Company called Waslah al-Dafa (Paylink) to provide e-commerce payment services.

The total number of payment companies licensed by SAMA has reached 15, in addition to 8 companies that have obtained the initial approval.

This step stems from SAMA's role to promote the development of the fintech sector by allowing the entry of new players.

SAMA affirms its commitment to support and develop payments companies and the sector, encourage innovation in financial services and enhance the level of financial inclusion.