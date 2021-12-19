JEDDAH: Saudi Transport and Logistics Minister Saleh Al-Jasser on Sunday inaugurated the first phase of the Saudi Logistics Services’ Jeddah station extension at the King Abdulaziz International Airport.

The project will boost the annual capacity of the company, which is a member of the Saudi Arabian Airline Corp., to 1.1 million tons.

Equipped with world-class security, the 40,000 sq. meter center offers modern cargo facilities and import and export services, medical and food cold chain services, and handling of dangerous cargo.

SAL board Chairman Fawaz Al-Fawaz said the project is in line with the Kingdom’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which aims to transform the country into a global logistics hub.

The company provides comprehensive cargo chain support and solutions for multiple airlines.

SAL acting CEO Hesham Alhussayen said the extension will help further improve the existing ground handling operations of the company.