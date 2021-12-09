JEDDAH: The head of Saudi Basic Industries Corporation — known as SABIC — has urged the petrochemical industry to work with other sectors to help deliver ambitious carbon neutral goals.

Speaking at the Annual Forum of the Gulf Petrochemical and Chemical Association in Dubai, Yousef Al Benyan said now was the time for the industry to “redefine, reshape and reinvent” itself.

Al Benyan said that while players around the world are moving quickly toward clean energy, more effort is needed to match global trends.

"Decarbonization and circularity are not just for one company or even for one industry. They are for the whole of society and the economy. The solution has to be generated through collaboration not only within the chemical industry but also across multiple industries in the value chain,” he said.

Al Benyan also announced the approval of the GPCA board decision to rotate its annual forum among the capitals of Gulf Cooperation Council countries, starting with Riyadh next year.