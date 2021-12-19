PHOTO
Riyadh – Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company has been awarded a SAR 45.358 million contract by the National Water Company to maintain emergency network breakage in Riyadh City.
During 36 months, the company will carry out the repair and maintenance works related to contract number 18, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.
The project's financial impact is expected to be registered starting the first quarter (Q1) of 2022.
