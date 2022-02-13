RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s utility provider ACWA Power has secured a $470 million senior loan facility for its subsidiary RAWEC.

The transaction’s proceeds will be used for various financial commitments, including financing expenses and for general corporate purposes such as distribution of dividends, ACWA Power said in a bourse statement.

The Saudi-listed company is seeking to optimize the capital structure of RAWEC, formally known as Rabigh Arabian Water & Electricity Co.

With a tenor of 12.5 years maturing in 2034, the drawdown of the facility is expected to take place this month, according to the statement.

The new facility, raised from local banks, will increase the financing costs for the utility developer's unit.

Most recently, ACWA Power had obtained a $125 million senior refinancing facility, in addition to an $800 million loan to achieve capital optimization for its subsidiary.

RAWEC is the captive utilities — power, water, and steam — provider to Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co., a joint venture formed in 2005 between Sumitomo Chemical, Japan, and Saudi Aramco, which owns, operates, and manages the Rabigh petrochemical complex.

Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.