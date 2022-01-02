PHOTO
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Industrialization and Energy Service Company, or TAQA, has appointed Mario Ruscev as its new chief technology officer as of Jan. 3, 2022.
Based in Houston, Ruscev will lead the company’s international business outside the Middle East and North Africa region, it said in a statement.
“I am confident he will play a major role in accelerating TAOA's strategy realization and building strong progressive technology portfolio increasing our competitiveness and value to our global customers,” TAQA chief Khalid M. Nouh said.
Ruscev will lead the development of the Saudi firm’s technology portfolio and roadmap for all its subsidiaries, as well as the executive of TAQA’s energy transition strategy.
