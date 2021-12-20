

In an interview, Ali Al-Shaikhi said currently the Kingdom exports over 3,000 tons of shrimp to Russia.

He said due to its good quality, Saudi shrimp is in high demand in Russia.

Saudi Arabia is taking several steps to boost its aquaculture and plans to increase the sector’s yield fivefold by 2030 through public-private partnership.

The sector is expected to get a boost in the short-to-medium term through various projects to increase production to 600,000 tons per year, Deputy Minister for Agriculture Ahmed Aleyada earlier told Arab News.