Residents and citizens of Saudi Arabia top the list in using the Uber app the most when travelling abroad.

Joining other EMEA citizens in the Top 10 such as those based in France, Germany and the UK, people from Saudi Arabia are taking Ubers all over the world.

It’s not just Saudi Arabia that has made the list released by Uber. Its neighbouring countries seem to have found popularity as well among Uber Riders.

Comparing trips from 2019 to 2021, Uber can reveal that the world agrees, with cities in the Middle East placing in the top 10 most popular EMEA cities for Uber Riders.

Coming in at number five, is Dubai, UAE, home to the tallest building in the world as well as some of Uber’s most frequent riders.

The majority of Dubai residents are also vaccinated, so the emirate is well on its way to recovery from the pandemic. It’s no surprise that Dubai makes this list in 2021, since it plays host to Expo 2020 Dubai, an event which brings the world together to address some of the biggest priorities facing the world today.

With dedicated pick-up and drop-off areas, Dubai’s residents and international visitors can walk straight into Expo 2020 Dubai without worrying about parking or directions.

Also making the list is Cairo, Egypt, placed at number eight. A bustling, modern metropolis meets relics of the ancient world in this dynamic and exciting city, making it the ideal city to live in or visit for a short break.

This isn’t the first time Cairo has broken records at Uber. Leveraging its tech, Uber launched the global-first mass transport solution on the streets of Egypt with Uber Bus to provide a low-cost option while also reducing congestion and battles over parking spaces.

Other new cities that made the Top 10 list include Athens, Greece; Kyiv, Ukraine; and Algarve, Portugal while cities such as London, England; Madrid, Spain; and Paris, France held firm in the Top 10.

Zooming out to the international stage, Dubai retains its position as one of the most popular cities amongst Uber Riders, coming in at number 10.

One of only two new cities to join the Top 10, Dubai joins international hot spots like New York City, Miami and Toronto.

The top three cities these international visitors hail from is Saudi Arabia, followed by the UK and the US. As we welcome back the glorious Middle Eastern winter weather, Dubai becomes a prime vacation destination, welcoming tourists who are looking to escape the frosty cold in favor of sun, sand and sea.

With millions of rides requested over the app in the Middle East alone, Uber is there for you, whether for your daily commute or while you’re out exploring the world.-- TradeArabia News Service

