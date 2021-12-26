RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s real estate market slid in late December by 9.1 percent, as the value of deals finalized at a weekly rate of less than SR4.1 billion ($1.09 billion).

All segments of the real estate sector recorded a decline with the residential sector transactions declining by 4 percent, the commercial sector fell by 11.7 percent and the total value of transactions in the agriculture and industrial sectors dropped by 27.1 percent.