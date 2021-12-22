PHOTO
RIYADH: ROSHN, a real estate company owned by the Public Investment Fund, and the National Housing Co, on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding to build sustainable residential communities.
NHC CEO Mohammed Al-Buty oversaw the signing of the agreement, which seeks to build a strategic relationship to boost the quality of the Kingdom’s housing sector and achieve the aspirations of the citizens, the company said in a statement.
The PIF’s ROSHN was established to make long-term investments in the future of cities across Saudi Arabia by developing great communities with best-in-class homes.
