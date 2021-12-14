RIYADH: Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen Company has awarded Thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers a contract to build one of the world’s largest green hydrogen projects at NEOM.

Thyssenkrupp will engineer, procure and fabricate a more than 2 gigawatt electrolysis plant based on their large-scale 20 megawatt alkaline water electrolysis module, Saudi Gulf Projects reported.

Upon commissioning, the facility will produce hydrogen to be synthesised into carbon-free ammonia for export exclusively by Air Products to global markets.

Engineering and procurement activities have already begun, and the start of production is scheduled for 2026, Air Products said in a statement.

Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen is a joint venture between NEOM, ACWA Power and Air Products.

NEOM is a $500 billion smart city, announced in 2017, which covers 10,000 square miles of Tabuk province in north-west Saudi Arabia.

It is the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 flagship project, led by Prince Mohammad bin Salman to act like an engine for the country’s economy.