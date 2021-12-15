RIYADH: Saudi Matarat Holding company has appointed Mohammed Al-Mowkley as its new CEO to start in January.



Al-Mowkley is the current head of the National Water Company, a position he has held since March 2017.

He is seen as a prominent figure in business management, operations, project and investment management in the Kingdom, with more than 22 years of experience.

Matarat Holding, a property of the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation, was founded in 2013, with the aim of transforming and promoting Saudi airports by leading the privatisation of the industry.