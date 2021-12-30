RIYADH: Saudi Arabian laundry solutions provider Kleen announced the closing of SR2 million ($533,000) in a pre-seed investment round with the participation of Share Investment.

The newly acquired funding will be used to provide innovative technical solutions and expand to new geographic areas in the Kingdom.

Kleen is currently working on developing an integrated system of technical solutions to enhance its service providers’ quality, control operations and reduce service costs, Jawlah reported, citing a statement.

In December, the company had growth of nearly 94 percent in new customers, and a 92 percent increase in the number of orders executed by service providers, one of the founders, Turki Alsharman, said.

He added that the company is about to launch a new investment round in the first quarter of the next year to achieve its growth targets.

Established in 2021, Kleen also allows the delivery and receipt of laundry without direct communication between customers and service providers.