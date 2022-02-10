JEDDAH — The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture is exploring the prospect of permitting Saudi potato farmers to export part of their produce.



The export of potatoes will be done by local manufacturers who purchase the produce from farmers after concluding contracts with them.



According to the terms and conditions for the export, producers shall specify the quantities that will be sold inside the Kingdom and the quantities for export.



The manufacturers shall conclude purchase contracts with farms that use drip irrigation technology only and ensure that they produce specified quantities for the local market as well as for export.



The conditions also stipulate that the land earmarked for potato cultivation is to be registered with the ministry. Moreover, there shall be a valid agricultural registration that is based on the quantities that will be manufactured, according to the average production per hectare, the equivalent quantities for manufacturing, and the area needed for production.



The manufacturer shall mention the name of agricultural companies and institutions that have agreed to cultivate the quantity of potatoes, the sites to be planted, and sources of irrigation for each site.



It will not be permitted to dig new wells in the contracted sites for potato cultivation. The ministry will verify the cultivated areas, the type and quantity of the product, and its quantity by all available means.



Licenses will be issued for an initial period of one year. There is a condition for the issuance of license that the total cultivated areas of potatoes shall be proportional to the size of the total need for manufactured potatoes. The total areas where potatoes are cultivated across the Kingdom shall not exceed 7000 hectares and must be using drip farming technology.