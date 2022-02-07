PHOTO
The money is being invested in cloud computing, new emerging technologies, and open source government software, Alarabiya reported.
Manea stressed the need to shift from capital to operational spending in the Kingdom, and to liberate government assets to the private sector through partnership and allocation models.
The different types of partnerships include complete allocation models — whereby the government platform is fully allocated to the private sector — or agreements that involve income sharing, he added.
