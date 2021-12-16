RIYADH: The value of Saudi Arabia’s date exports rose by 7.1 percent last year to SR927 million ($247 million), while shipments by volume in the period increased by 17 percent to 215,000 tons.

As one of the world’s largest date producers, the Kingdom is home to more than 33 million palm trees and 157 processing facilities. With support from the National Center for Palms and Dates, it has grown to become the world’s largest exporter of the fruit, selling to 107 international destinations.

Riyadh will on Thursday host the second edition of the International Exhibition for Dates — organized by the center — which will be attended by farmers and other representatives from across the industry.

Earlier, Qassim hosted the International Dates Conference as part of the annual Buraidah Date Festival.

Experts discussed the nutritional value of dates and their importance for future generations, especially children, the importance of understanding consumer behavior in preparing to enter global markets, and a review of international reports for the most prominent countries importing dates.