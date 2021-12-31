PHOTO
The Saudi Central Bank (Sama) has announced the extension of the deferred payment programme - one of its financing support programmes for the private sector - for three additional months from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022.
The move will benefit the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that continue to be affected by the Covid-19 precautionary measures, reported SPA.
Based on the assessment of the financing entities. It is worth noting that, since its launch on March 14, 2020 to date, the Deferred Payment Program has benefited more than 107,000 contracts with a total value of SR181 billion ($48.1 billion) in deferred payments.
