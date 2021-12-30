PHOTO
RIYADH: Saudi-listed Banque Saudi Fransi, or BSF, has announced the appointment of a new board chairman and vice chairman, after the Saudi Central Bank found no objections on Dec. 30, a bourse filing revealed.
The bank will see Mazin Abdulrazzak Al Romaih take over as chairman of the board of directors, while Talal Ibrahim Al Maiman will assume the position of a vice chairman.
As per the new election terms, the changes shall be effective Jan. 1, 2022, and run for three years until Dec. 31, 2024.
