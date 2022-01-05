Saudi Arabia’s Advance International Co., better known as AICTEC, is to join the Kingdom's stock exchange on Jan. 6, 2022, according to a bourse filing.

AICTEC will debut its shares on the Nomu parallel market.

In December 2021, a bourse statement by the company set the final offer price at SR110 ($29) per share — the highest end of an indicative range.

This followed the finalization of the book-building process by FALCOM Financial Services in its capacity as the financial advisor of the offering.

During the qualified investors’ subscription, a sum of 400,000 shares was offered, representing 20 percent of the company’s capital.

The company recorded 19.8 times oversubscription upon completion of the subscription period on Dec. 16, 2021.

Riyadh-based AICTEC was founded in 2016. It operates in the Kingdom’s information technology and communications sector, providing technical and security solutions locally and regionally.