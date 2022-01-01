RIYADH The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) held the fourth meeting of the steering committee to activate the national strategy for the aviation sector.



The meeting was in the presence of GACA President Abdulaziz Bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, and with the participation of the Red Sea Development Company, Amaala Company, chief executives and officials from representatives of companies operating in the civil aviation sector in the Kingdom.



The GACA president stated that the Cabinets approval of the civil aviation sector strategy contributes to achieving the goals of the Kingdoms Vision 2030. This is in order to advance and develop the sector to achieve the best results and achievements locally, regionally and internationally.



Moreover, to be an important contributor to economic development, and reflects GACAs role as a legislator for the sector in setting its vision, priorities, objectives and directions in order to enable the sector to achieve its aspirations.



He noted the importance of intensifying efforts and doing more to improve the general performance of the sector and to strengthen the role of civil aviation in order to raise the level of the sector and increase its competitive value to achieve the aspirations of the wise leadership in investing and developing this sector to serve citizens and travelers in general.



He praised all employees of the civil aviation sector system for their efforts, team work in light of the serious challenges facing the sector.



Thereafter, the meeting discussed the most recent developments in the project to activate the civil aviation sector strategy, and what has been achieved regarding the recommendations of the third meeting of the Steering Committee to activate the strategy.



Furthermore, the meeting covered the extent of the sectors recovery from the (COVID-19) pandemic. This in addition to presenting the latest achievements and pioneering projects of the aviation sector for the year 2021, plus the strategic initiatives plan for aviation for the year 2022. SG