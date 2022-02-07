PHOTO
RIYADH: Saudi Aramco and California-based VMware plan to collaborate in the fields of cloud computing, cybersecurity, and digital transformation.
The companies plan to exchange ideas and expertise, exploring potential for software enhancements for organizations in the region and worldwide, according to an agreement signed at LEAP in Riyadh.
As a result of the collaboration, local procurement will be strengthened and increased.
It aims to provide a model for digital best practice in Saudi Arabia and to promote digital transformation efforts across the energy sector.
