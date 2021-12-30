The value of transactions made through terminals at points of sale rose 2 percent to SR41.3 billion ($11.0 billion) in November, according to the Saudi Central Bank.

The total number of transactions remained virtually unchanged at 495.1 million.

The value of transactions made with the use of cards little changed when compared with the previous month, at SR25.8 billion.

Those made using mobile phones grew by 7 percent to SR12.3 billion.

As for the number of transactions, those made with the use of cards fell 3 percent over the month to about 285 million, while mobile phone transactions grew by 6 percent to 189 million.

Year-on-year changes saw card transactions grow by 20 percent while mobile phone transactions surged 77 percent.