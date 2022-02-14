PHOTO
Speaking to CNBC Arabia, Mbara said the sector saw a 7-10 percent increase from 2020 to 2021, and that rise will continue this year as higher education facilities reopen fully. The return of tourism would also play a factor.
Mbara predicted that the growth will be from 6.5 billion liters of water in 2021 to 7 billion liters in 2022.
Berain Water’s market performance in 2021 made it the first Saudi Arabian water company to distribute water to Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan, he claimed.
The company which had expanded into UAE in 2022, will announce further expansion when the deals have been finalized, he added.
