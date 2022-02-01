PHOTO
Saudi Arabia will discuss closer cooperation in the mining industry with South Africa, it was agreed at a meeting of the Kingdom’s Cabinet.
According to a statement on the Saudi Press Agency, the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources – or a deputy – has been authorized to hold talks with the South African side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding in the sector.
The move comes as South Africa seeks to develop its mining industry in line with the Vision 2030 initiative to diversify its economy away from oil.
At the same meeting, held on Tuesday Feb. 1, it was also agreed that Saudi Arabia would hold talks with Oman regarding a draft cooperation agreement in the field of marine transport.
