RIYADH: Four agreements were signed to localize the manufacture of medical personal protection products, SPA reported citing the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority.

The 3-5-year agreements were signed between the National Unified Procurement Company for Medical Supplies and a group of private investors, to localize medical masks, eyeglasses, and medical isolation uniforms.

The deals are expected to cover about 70 percent of the government health authorities’ need for these products, in addition to contributing to the gross domestic product with approximately SR180 million ($47,98 million), LCGPA CEO, Abdulrahman Al Samari said.

The agreements aim to cover the government demand for the health sector in light of the ongoing developments of the pandemic, maximize the development benefit of the national purchasing power, and increase local content in the private sector.

They also aim to encourage local factories to go to export markets, and transfer new technologies to the Kingdom, SPA said.

