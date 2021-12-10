PHOTO
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy has signed an agreement with the Singaporean Ministry of Trade and Industry to enhance cooperation in the energy sector.
The Memorandum of Understanding will promote digital transformation and innovation, renewable energy and hydrogen technologies, and the development of a circular carbon economy, according to the Ministry of Energy’s release on Dec. 9.
Saudi Arabia has talked up the importance of creating a circular carbon economy in recent months in order to achieve its goal of net zero emissions by 2060.
