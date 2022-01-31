RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced four deaths from COVID-19 and 4,211 new infections on Monday.

Of the new cases, 1,507 were recorded in Riyadh, 295 in Jeddah, 224 in Dammam, 180 in Hofuf, 137 in Makkah, and 118 in Abha. Several other cities recorded less than one hundred new cases each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 640,353 after 5,162 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,940 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 57 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.