Of the new cases, 617 were recorded in Riyadh, 141 in Dammam, and 119 in Jeddah. Several other cities recorded less than one hundred new cases each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 698,842 after 3,372 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,975 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 59.7 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.