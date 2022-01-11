PHOTO
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has launched a transportation network to connect the cities of Al-Qassim, north central of the Kingdom, with 12 tracks and 67 buses, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
The network will include 107 stations in the cities of Buraidah, Unaizah, in addition to Taif, located in the western province of the kingdom, the head of Transport General Authority has announced.
The project was approved within the Saudi budget of 2022, and the implementation of the first phase has already started, Rumaih Al-Rumaih added.
