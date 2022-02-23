Speaking at the Real Estate Future Forum on Feb. 23 in Riyadh, Osama Al-Zamil revealed the Kingdom has 17 cement factories distributed across all regions of the nation, which will serve future needs.

The nation produces glass products that cover more than 85 percent of the domestic need, and exports more than 60 percent of the production, he added.

The minister noted that Saudi Arabia has 12 factories to produce ceramics and porcelain with a production capacity of 150 million square meters.

With 32 factories, the Kingdom is capable of producing 10 million tonnes of iron annually. The country also has 15 aluminum plants with a production capacity of 200,000 tons per year, added Al-Zamil.