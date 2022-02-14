RIYADH — The State Properties General Authority (SPGA) allocated more than 324 million square meters of land to 24 government agencies during 2021, while issuing 64 decisions to meet their real estate needs.



The government agencies that benefited from the award are the Ministries of Education, Health, Environment, Water and Agriculture, Culture, Sports, Energy, Human Resources and Social Development, Justice, Interior, National Guard, Commerce, and Communications and Information Technology, in addition to the Public Investment Fund, the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence, Sharqia Development Authority, and Medina Development Authority.



The authority affirmed its quest to protect the Kingdom's real estate and raising its production and economic efficiency through innovative solutions. It took 19 initiatives, including inventorying and registering state real estate assets, providing headquarters for the government system in collaboration with the private sector, and providing new financial solutions.



The government needs are subject to several technical standards that are based on the actual need of the government entity, including the number of employees, the number of visitors, the type of activity, and the location, which are criteria that aim to raise the efficiency of the use of assigned real estate and contribute to rationalizing spending on real estate management costs.



It was pointed out that supporting the government sector by meeting their real estate requirements will help raise the level of services provided to citizens and residents, and it is reflected in reducing the rental portfolio of the government system by building permanent premises instead of rented properties.