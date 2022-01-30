PHOTO
RIYADH: Sadr Logistics Co. has purchased a plot of land in the Industrial Gate City of Riyadh for a total of SR27 million ($7.2 million), under the supervision of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones.
Warehousing facilities to provide warehousing services to customers will be built on the land to further increase the revenues and profits that are earned through the logistics sector.
Established in 1994, Sadr Logistics specializes in manufacturing metal shelving systems, storage, handling, racking, automation, and processing solutions for various industries throughout the world.
