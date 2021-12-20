PHOTO
Riyadh – The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has approved for SABB Takaful Company to renew its licence to practice insurance activity in Saudi Arabia.
Approved on 19 December 2021, the three-year licence will cover general insurance as well as protection and savings insurance, according to a bourse disclosure on Monday.
Source: Mubasher
