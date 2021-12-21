ArabFinance: Russias Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare has stopped the supply of various types of vegetables and fruits to the Russian capitals market from producers in several countries including Egypt, China, and Iran.

The authoritys decision stated that import has been suspended in order to prevent large-scale infectious diseases among the population.

The ban includes a number of producers of oranges, tangerines, grapes, peppers, lemons and pomegranates in Turkey.

The ban list also includes producers from Egypt, Iran and China, meaning that the ban did not affect the country as a whole, but rather was imposed on specific producers.