ArabFinance: Russias Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare has stopped the supply of various types of vegetables and fruits to the Russian capitals market from producers in several countries including Egypt, China, and Iran.

The authoritys decision stated that import has been suspended in order to prevent large-scale infectious diseases among the population.

The ban includes a number of producers of oranges, tangerines, grapes, peppers, lemons and pomegranates in Turkey.

The ban list also includes producers from Egypt, Iran and China, meaning that the ban did not affect the country as a whole, but rather was imposed on specific producers.

Copyright 2021 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an as is and as available basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.