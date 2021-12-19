RIYADH: The ongoing Riyadh Season pushed up hotel occupancy rate in the capital city to a historical 90 percent in October and November, according to a report published in Riyadh newspaper.

The report said some hotels in the capital city also exceeded 100 percent occupancy during the same period. The upswing in Saudi tourism is also attributed to the various easy tourist visa options available for citizens of 49 countries.

The Riyadh Season and the Saudi tourist e-visa system have helped spur the growth of hotel reservations and restaurant business in the capital city.