Riyadh – Saudi community developer ROSHN has entered a partnership with Retal Urban Development for the construction of 103 villas and townhouses as part of SEDRA Phase I.

The units of the new residential neighbourhood will become part of ROSHN’s first living community project in Riyadh, SEDRA, which spans over 20 million square metres and incorporates above 30,000 homes, according to a press release on Sunday.

ROSHN Group’s CEO, David Grover, said: “I look forward to working closely Retal and all our future partners in our journey of delivering great communities across Saudi Arabia.”

Abdullah Al Braikan, CEO of Retal, remarked: “We are now working with a national real estate development company towards a common goal: Building real estate projects that adhere to the highest technical standards and quality of life requirements, in accordance with Vision 2030.”