Saudi Arabia - Xiaomi, a leading smartphone company, has announced plans to unveil a leading-edge range of smartphones in Saudi Arabia.

It will thus introduce the kingdom’s thriving community of tech-savvy consumers to the diverse selection of well-appointed devices debuted at a special event held last week in Munich, Germany.

Underlining its commitment to making quality technology accessible to people and communities across the world, the company will provide digitally discerning shoppers across the kingdom access to a novel, state-of-the-art offering with the Xiaomi 12T smartphone series which will be available for purchase.

High-accuracy and intelligent imaging

Redefining the smartphone photography experience, the series is distinguished by high-accuracy and intelligent imaging features. Scheduled to be launched in the kingdom alongside a variety of smart products and technologies, the 12T series will set a new standard for digital innovation in the region.

Xiaomi 12T smartphones

The Xiaomi 12T Pro and Xiaomi 12T phones are supported by the latest imaging systems developed by Xiaomi to enhance the creative imaging experience. The new phones are set apart by cutting-edge hardware, features and applications.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro smartphone is fully equipped with a professional 200-megapixel imaging system supported by Xiaomi’s advanced artificial intelligence algorithms.

Smart technologies

Xiaomi will also launch a range of AIoT products in the Saudi market, including the Xiaomi TV Max 86, which provides an elevated entertainment experience powered by exceptional picture quality, the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro — a super-intelligent smart bracelet designed to help users’ monitor and safeguard their health — and the Redmi Pad — an all-in-one smart tablet — will be launched in the Saudi market.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).