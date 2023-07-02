Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicked off on Saturday, with discounts ranging from 25 per cent to 75 per cent on renowned international brands at shopping malls and stores across the emirate.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the 65-day shopping extravaganza also rewards shoppers spending Dh100 or more with a chance to win a wide range of prizes.

The Sharjah Chamber has allocated vouchers worth over Dh100,000, as well as hotel packages, tourist packages, and a grand draw for a brand-new Nissan Patrol 2023.

This year is the 20th anniversary of the Sharjah Summer Promotions. Under the slogan "Ya Hala Bsaifna in Sharjah" (Welcome Summer in Sharjah), Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, SCCI director-general, noted: "Celebrating its milestone 20th anniversary, the event stands as one of the emirate's most significant commercial happenings. Retailers and shopping centers are eagerly participating to capitalise on the heightened spending trends during this season filled with enticing events, discounts, competitive prices, and prizes, as well as recreational activities catering to diverse age groups and visitors.”

Abdulaziz Mohammed Shattaf, assistant director-general at SCCI’s Communication and Business Sector, added Sharjah Chamber strongly collaborates with its strategic partners from the public and private sectors to bolster the retail sector, drive economic growth, and encourage businesses both within and outside the emirate.”

