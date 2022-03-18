UAE - Popular ride-hailing application Uber has sent out an email informing consumers of announced a price hike in prices that will go into effect immediately.

In an email sent out to customers on Friday, March 18, the company stated that prices are being raised "in light of the recent fuel price increase".

It further explained: "We have revised our recommended fare to help drivers continue to have sustainable earnings whilst thousands of riders can continue to move around cities affordably."

Users can now expect to pay Dh2.64 per km, as opposed to the earlier rate of Dh2.57 per km.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).