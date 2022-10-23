Line Investments and Property recently signed an agreement with Step In Group to bring on board five new brands, Bella Maison, Calliope, DeFacto, FLO and Penti to Silicon Central, Dubai’s new lifestyle destination.

The lease signing ceremony was attended by Birendra Tiwari, founder and CEO of Step In Group, and Salim MA, director at LuLu Group at Silicon Central.

Tiwari said: “As home to a multitude of diverse brands, we aspire to meet customers’ needs through memorable shopping experiences and are delighted to have five of our diverse range of brands at Silicon Central. Our aim is to bring freshness to the retail market in the UAE.”

Silicon Central will offer a broad mix of brands tailored to ensure shoppers’ complete satisfaction. Adding to the unique shopping experience, a diverse range of dining options will comprise 24 casual restaurants and cafes as well as 21 food court units.

